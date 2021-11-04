The nine-year-old internet feud between two of the mega social media platforms has seemed to settle down for good. From now, when netizens will share Instagram links on Twitter, you will be able to see a preview of the link that includes a picture instead of just the URL text.

According to The Verge, the feature was rolled out on Wednesday to Android, iOS, and the web. Both Instagram and Twitter are promoting the change.

As per reports, Instagram turned off the ability to see previews of posts on Twitter after it was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2012.

They said it would never happen… Twitter Card previews start rolling out TODAY. 👀



Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter a preview of that post will appear. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XSZRx9dzd1 — Instagram (@instagram) November 3, 2021

Kevin Systrom, Instagram's founder and former CEO, said that the decision was his and not Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's.

The report further said that Instagram wasn't the only one that made changes limiting Instagram and Twitter's integration, though; Twitter removed a feature that let users find people they follow on Instagram, on Twitter, a few months after the acquisition was announced.

