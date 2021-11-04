Instagram, Twitter make link previews work again. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The nine-year-old internet feud between two of the mega social media platforms has seemed to settle down for good. From now, when netizens will share Instagram links on Twitter, you will be able to see a preview of the link that includes a picture instead of just the URL text. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to The Verge, the feature was rolled out on Wednesday to Android, iOS, and the web. Both Instagram and Twitter are promoting the change.

According to The Verge, the feature was rolled out on Wednesday to Android, iOS, and the web. Both Instagram and Twitter are promoting the change.

As per reports, Instagram turned off the ability to see previews of posts on Twitter after it was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2012. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kevin Systrom, Instagram's founder and former CEO, said that the decision was his and not Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's.

