Instagram unveils tools to keep teens safe, including parental controls

The Take a Break feature, which alerts users when they’ve been on Instagram for a predetermined amount of time, became available Tuesday in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. It is available to all users but was designed with teens in mind. Currently, teens will have to turn it on. And when they do get the warning, they can close it and go back to scrolling if they choose.

