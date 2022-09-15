Instagram users will soon be able to tip their favourite creators

The feature was first spotted by popular app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi in July this year. Instagram was then developing the feature under the name ‘content appreciation’. He shared screenshots of the feature showing how it will allow creators to toggle an option to enable their fans to send them ‘Gifts’. Instagram creators will also start seeing a new Gifts tab in their settings where they can check if they are eligible for the feature or not. General users, on the other hand, will be able to send Gifts via a button that will appear at the bottom of Reels.