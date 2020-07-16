Google ’s parent company Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared a rare moment on his official Instagram account giving his followers a glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes of the extremely professional-looking videos.

The post is divided into two pictures. The first picture seems like a usual post from the CEO of the search giant, with a sharp shirt and a blurred background. In the second picture we see a more candid and behind the scenes moment. We can see Pichai wearing ‘comfy’ shoes, checking his phone for something.

The complete story was revealed in the caption which stated, “IG vs. reality...comfy shoes + checking on @fcbarcelona scores between takes."

Going by the caption picture, it is clear that Sundar Pichai is quite interested in watching football and FC Barcelona might be the team he is rooting for.

In the video that Pichai was shooting, he emphasized on Google’s plan for India. In the event that was in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he announced that the tech company is planning to invest around $10 billion into developing infrastructure as well as funding digital innovation in the country over the next five to seven years.

Google also announced its strategic partnership with Reliance Jio Platforms during the RIL’s Annual General Meeting on 15 July. The company announced that it will be investing ₹33,737 crore into Jio and is also working on an Android-based operating system that will work on entry-level smartphones.

