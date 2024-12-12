Meta's major platforms, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, are experiencing widespread outages, affecting millions of users globally. The issues started earlier today, with users reporting failed messages and complete inaccessibility.

In a significant disruption, Meta's flagship platforms—Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook—are facing widespread outages, leaving millions of users globally unable to access essential communication services. The issue began surfacing earlier today, with users reporting problems ranging from failed messages to complete inaccessibility of the apps.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, there have been significant and sudden spikes in reports for Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, affecting a large number of users.

For instance, the Instagram Downdetector page has recorded over 70,000 complaints about the platform, signalling a significant and widespread issue. Additionally, Facebook has seen more than 100,000 reports of disruptions.

Notably, Meta has acknowledged the issue and responded, “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk-owned X has been flooded with hilarious memes about this global outage.

"Everybody running to twitter to see if instagram, whatsapp down for everyone else," said an X user Victør (by the handle @emreflnts).