Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts

Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Monday it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday. Reports of problems using Instagram surged, with people citing random suspensions of their accounts and frequent app crashes.
One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.
According to data on Downdetector, many comments and posts on Twitter said Instagram accounts were suspended without reason. There were over 7,000 reports of outages as of 10:15 am New York time. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.
Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.
Instagram said it’s looking into resolutions for the issue.
Issuing an updated, the platform wrote, “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience."