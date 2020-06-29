Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will help users keep track of what’s being said on a video in its own Threads app. The application was built separately for an Instagram user’s close friends. Within the app, the video platform is expected to get this new ‘Voice Note’ feature.

This new feature was first reported by developer and leakster Alessandro Paluzzi. He claimed that the new feature will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions. "Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording," Paluzzi tweeted.

This feature can be extremely helpful for users with hearing disabilities. Apart from that, this new feature, which is quite similar to how YouTube’s live captions work, will be helpful when the accent or audio is not very understandable.

Facebook in October launched the Threads app last year. This app lets you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with Instagram close friends list. While your close friends can also view these stories and messages on Threads, it is also accessible the main Instagram application.

Threads helps build a closer circle of friends to share more personal and meaningful experiences. The user can keep editing their list of close friends. "You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customise the experience around the people who matter most," said Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram.

