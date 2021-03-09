Instagram’s Reels will now appear on Facebook feeds

Those who have the feature will see a prompt to have the Reel recommended to Facebook and will have to opt-in to the feature. “If the creator opts-in to the experience, their reel can be shown as recommended content to anyone on Facebook based on what may be relevant to them. Their reels will be shown with their Instagram username, not from their Facebook account if they have one," the company said.

