Intel announces 11th gen Tiger Lake processors, coming to market soon

PC chipmaker Intel today announced its latest line of processors for laptops and computers. The 11th Gen processors — sold under the Tiger Lake branding — are crucial for the company, as it faces competition from both Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). To be clear, Intel will still use the i3, i5 and i7 branding that Intel processors have always been sold under.

The new processors support 8K HDR video playback, and Intel says day-to-day performance for devices will increase by as much as 20%. The speeds for these processors start at 3 GHz for the i5 and i7 versions, with single core turbo boost up to 4.8 GHz, and multi-core boosts of 4.3GHz. The i3 versions are obviously slower, and meant for cheaper devices. The company has also added its Intel Iris Xe graphics, with a maximum speed of 1.3GHz.

The Tiger Lake chips will be coming to devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, laptops from Dell, Acer, Dynabook, HP and Lenovo. Some of the devices are expected to launch globally before the end of this year, while many others will come in early 2021.

While Intel does lead the market as far as PC processors are concerned, the company has been under pressure lately. The new Tiger Lake processors are made on the 10nm fabrication process, which makes them less efficient than the 7nm process used by AMD. Failing to achieve the new levels of efficiency and power have helped AMD gain on Intel in the market.

Intel lost about 2% market share in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first, according to data from Statista.com. AMD processors recorded about a 35.1 percent market share this quarter, and have been gaining on Intel rapidly.

On the other hand, PC manufacturers have also shown a willingness to move towards mobile chipsets. Intel is expected to lose big business later this year, when Apple moves its Mac laptops and computers to an ARM-powered mobile chipset. Similarly, companies like Microsoft and HP have also made Windows-powered laptops made on ARM-chipsets.

ARM chipsets are known for their efficiency and lower power consumption, at levels that neither Intel, nor AMD can achieve.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via