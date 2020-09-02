Intel announces 11th gen Tiger Lake processors, coming to market soon

The new processors support 8K HDR video playback, and Intel says day-to-day performance for devices will increase by as much as 20%. The speeds for these processors start at 3 GHz for the i5 and i7 versions, with single core turbo boost up to 4.8 GHz, and multi-core boosts of 4.3GHz. The i3 versions are obviously slower, and meant for cheaper devices. The company has also added its Intel Iris Xe graphics, with a maximum speed of 1.3GHz.