Intel brings its 13th Gen processors to India, amid slowdown in consumer demand

The company’s new chips also accompany a new motherboard series, the Intel 700, on which the company says its new processors will work best. The new chips are also built to make the most of the DDR5 RAM standard, although it will work with DDR4 memory as well. This is in contrast to AMD’s offerings, which will require DDR5 memory and a new generation motherboard with AM5 processor sockets to work.

