Intel details new chip packaging design to be used in Meteor Lake processor

Intel has recently entered the foundry services business and will manufacture chips for MediaTek. Before this Intel only made products for its X86 CPUs for PCs and servers. The company has been facing stiff competition from AMD in the segments. According to data from Mercury Research, Intel led the X86 CPU market with a 72.3% market share at a 7% annual decline as of Q1 2022. AMD accounted for 27.7% market, growing at 7% annually.