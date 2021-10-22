Intel faces double trouble from Apple and AMD

Then there is the PC business. This week, Apple Inc. announced it will replace Intel chips in its high-end MacBook Pro laptops with the latest versions of its own in-house-designed processors. The new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are based on the same Arm Ltd. chip-architecture technology that powers the iPhone. According to Apple’s benchmarks, the new chips outperform Intel counterparts by up to 70%. Such a disparity means that for nearly every productivity use case outside of gaming, Apple’s products are a better choice than any Intel-based device. Already, Macs have been growing twice as fast as the PC market in the middle of Apple’s two-year transition to custom silicon. But now with three-quarters of the Mac lineup using M1, Macs should do even better, at Intel’s expense.

