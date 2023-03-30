Intel finally shipping 4th Gen Xeon processors after multiple delays

New Delhi: US chipmaker Intel hosted an investor webinar on Wednesday, where it underlined that its long-awaited next-generation data centre chips, the 4th generation Xeon processors, are now shipping at scale to customers in the data centre, cloud services and artificial intelligence industries. The processors, known better as their codename Sapphire Rapids, were initially estimated to launch at the end of 2021 following the introduction of 3rd generation Xeon processors in Q1CY21, but a host of manufacturing delays, including refining the manufacturing process for the processors, pushed the launch back by nearly six quarters.

