Intel hails India's incentives for fab manufacturing; govt welcomes gesture

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, said, "After the government's semiconductor policy and package announcement there has been 100% significant interest from major global players in semiconductor manufacturing, design, testing, packaging as well as research. Therefore, all the major players, and there are a handful of them in the semiconductor space, are actively looking at India and much more seriously than before. Our policy and package is a clear signal to the world that India is ready and has the ambition to become a significant player in the space.