OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Intel invests additional $475 million in Vietnam plant
FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is displayed on computer screens at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is displayed on computer screens at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS)

Intel invests additional $475 million in Vietnam plant

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 07:15 PM IST Reuters

Vietnam has become an increasingly crucial part of the global technology supply chain, with companies such as Apple and Samsung seeking to diversify their production to minimise the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war

HANOI: Intel Corp has invested an additional $475 million in its plant in Vietnam to improve technologies and boost production of its 5G products and core processors, the U.S. chipmaker's local unit said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move takes Intel's total investments in Vietnam to around $1.5 billion, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Intel Products Vietnam is an important part in Intel's supply chain," general manager Kim Huat Ooi said, explaining the decision to invest more in facilities and human resources in Vietnam.

Vietnam has become an increasingly crucial part of the global technology supply chain, with companies such as Apple and Samsung seeking to diversify their production to minimise the impact of a Sino-U.S. trade war and after the Southeast Asian country has been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout