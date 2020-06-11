Chipset manufacturer Intel launched new hybrid processors which have been codenamed Lakefield. These chipsets are made for next-gen PCs with foldable and dual screen devices of the future

The Intel Core i5 and i3 Lakefield processors with Intel Hybrid Technology will be built for intense workloads and foreground applications at the same time balancing power and performance optimization for background tasks.

The new Lakefield chipsets will be fully compatible with 32- and 64-bit Windows applications, the company said in a statement.

Devices like Samsung Galaxy Book S (coming to select markets this month), followed by the world's first foldable PC, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, coming later this year with Windows 10 could feature these new chipsets.

"Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel's vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.

The new hybrid chip leverages Intel's 'Foveros 3D' packaging technology. The company claims Lakefield processors are the smallest to deliver Intel Core performance.

The Lakefield chipsets are completely compatible with Windows 10 application in up to a 56% smaller package area for up to 47 per cent smaller board size and extended battery life. This will enable OEMs a more flexible form factor across single, dual and foldable screen devices.

The company also claims that these will be the first Intel Core processors to deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power - an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors - for more time between charges.

New Intel chips will facilitate real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, delivering up to 1.7 times better graphics performance, said Intel.

With Inputs from IANS

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated