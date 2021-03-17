NEW DELHI: Chipmaker Intel unveiled its next generation desktop processors today, which the company had previewed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The chips, codenamed Rocket Lake, are built on Intel’s 14nm process node technology and form the 11th Gen Core line. This is also the first time in over five years that the company is debuting a new microarchitecture on its processors.

Further, the new chips have up to eight cores, a significant change that many might question. The top of the line chip in the 11th Gen series is the Core i9-11900K, which has eight cores and 16 threads, could actually be seen as a downgrade from its 10th Gen version. The Core i9-10900K had 10 cores and 20 threads, but both chips can attain a boosted clock speed of 5.3GHz.

The new architecture, called Cypress Cove, replaces the Skylake architecture Intel has used so far. But Cypress Cove is a redesign of the Sunny Cove architecture Intel used in its Ice Lake chips back in 2019. Unlike older generations, the 11th Gen processors won’t be all pervasive among Intel’s line of chips. Instead, the company is going to offer the Rocket Lake family for the Core i5 and above.

The Core i5 chips will have six cores and 12 threads, while both the Core i7 and i9 have eight cores and 16 threads each. They all support DDR4-3200 RAM natively and will offer 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. The Core i9 offers a slight boost in terms of speed, as compared to the Core i7, but that’s about all there is in terms of performance. The Core i9-11900K has a base frequency of 3.5GHz, while the Core i7-11700K has a base clock of 3.7GHz. Both are the top end variants for the 11th Gen Core i9 and i7 chips.

