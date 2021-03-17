Intel’s 11th Gen desktop processors are official, fewer cores but better speed

The Core i5 chips will have six cores and 12 threads, while both the Core i7 and i9 have eight cores and 16 threads each. They all support DDR4-3200 RAM natively and will offer 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes. The Core i9 offers a slight boost in terms of speed, as compared to the Core i7, but that’s about all there is in terms of performance. The Core i9-11900K has a base frequency of 3.5GHz, while the Core i7-11700K has a base clock of 3.7GHz. Both are the top end variants for the 11th Gen Core i9 and i7 chips.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}