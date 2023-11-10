It will take just three years for the Indian skyline to embrace a pioneering mode of travel. InterGlobe Enterprises has partnered with the American innovator Archer Aviation. The force behind IndiGo is gearing up to launch an electrifying air taxi service. India's leading airline is set to offer a cost-competitive solution. It will solve the perennial problem of urban traffic congestion.

‘Midnight’ ride

Dubbed 'Midnight', this electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is a game-changer. With a range of 161 kilometres, they can carry a pilot and four passengers. The service will introduce 200 'Midnight' planes. It will start operations in India's most congested cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Travel in minutes

The upcoming air taxi service will transform travel within cities. It will turn what is currently a 60 to 90-minute car ride into an astonishing 7-minute flight. It’s not just about shuttling people. InterGlobe also plans to extend the aircraft's use to cargo and emergency medical services.

Dramatic Shift

Beyond passenger services, InterGlobe’s vision includes leveraging these eVTOL aircraft for logistics. It will also be used for medical emergencies and even private charters. Archer has already secured a robust deal with the US Air Force and set its sights on the UAE. The Indian market is now poised for a dramatic shift in urban transportation come 2026.

What InterGlobe, Archer are saying

“Over the last two decades, InterGlobe has provided safe, efficient, and affordable transportation to hundreds of millions of Indians across the country. We are excited at this new opportunity of bringing an effective, futuristic, and sustainable transport solution by introducing Archer’s electric aircraft to India," said Rahul Bhatia, the group managing director of the company.

“At Archer, our goal is to make cities greener, smarter, more efficient places to live. We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Rahul and the InterGlobe team to bring our Midnight aircraft to Indian cities and fundamentally transform mobility across the country, to start with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru," added Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer (COO) of Archer Aviation.

