InterGlobe's air taxi service to cover 90-minute trips in 7 minutes: All you need to know
InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation are joining forces to introduce an air taxi service in India. Here is everything you need to know.
It will take just three years for the Indian skyline to embrace a pioneering mode of travel. InterGlobe Enterprises has partnered with the American innovator Archer Aviation. The force behind IndiGo is gearing up to launch an electrifying air taxi service. India's leading airline is set to offer a cost-competitive solution. It will solve the perennial problem of urban traffic congestion.