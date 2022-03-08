To cherish the presence of women in our lives, International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It's also a day to pay tribute to women who have played a special part in our lives in the form of mother, wife, sister, or friend. The United Nations officially recognised International Women's Day in 1977. On International Women's Day, Google dedicated an animated doodle depicting the everyday lives of women across the globe.

To experience the Google Doodle, a user can go to the Google homepage and click on the play button. They will be welcomed by an illustration of the earth, surrounded by culturally diverse women. An animated video will start playing after one pushes the play button on the Doodle. It begins with a mother busy working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting surgery in a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities.

Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer illustrated this year's International Women's Day Doodle."I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. A stay-at-home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women's rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters,"she said.

This year, the UN theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow', motivating women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision-making related to climate change and sustainability with a message that says, "Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond our reach."

