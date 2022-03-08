International Women's Day 2022: Google celebrates womanhood with special Doodle

Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer illustrated this year's International Women's Day Doodle."I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. A stay-at-home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women's rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters,"she said.

