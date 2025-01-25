Samsung's Galaxy S25 series ad has ignited debate over its marketing strategy, focusing heavily on Google’s Gemini AI rather than Samsung's innovations. While some consumers express disappointment over minimal hardware upgrades, others appreciate the AI advancements.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 ad: The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series advertisement has sparked heated discussions among technology enthusiasts and consumers, with many questioning the brand's marketing strategy.

The promotional video for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, running for 5 minutes and 45 seconds, positions the device as an “AI companion" but has drawn criticism for appearing more like a showcase for Google’s Gemini AI features rather than highlighting Samsung’s unique innovations.

The ad prominently showcases functionalities deeply rooted in Google's ecosystem, including enhanced search, integration of Gemini across apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Keep Notes, as well as new AI-driven features like call transcription and video audio erasure.

Notably, the device also retains last year’s popular “Circle to Search" tool while adding Gemini Live. Despite these additions, critics argue that the spotlight on Google’s contributions diminishes Samsung’s distinct identity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 ad: Netizens react Consumer reactions on Samsung’s official YouTube channel have been mixed, with some expressing disappointment at the perceived lack of hardware upgrades. Comments have pointed to “no RAM upgrades, no increase in battery capacities, almost the same cameras as last year, and the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen".

One viewer sarcastically remarked, "Great Gemini ad, when will you introduce the new devices?" Others voiced concern over the diminishing exclusivity of Samsung's offerings, particularly as Google's Pixel smartphones already feature similar AI capabilities.

However, not all responses have been negative. Some users have expressed enthusiasm for the device’s AI advancements and technical refinements, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and an improved vapour chamber for better thermal management.

With the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is placing a stronger emphasis on on-device processing. The new smartphones feature a personal data engine designed to handle the majority of tasks directly on the device, delivering personalised experiences while safeguarding user privacy. This mirrors Apple’s strategy with its Apple AI system, signalling that Samsung is also focusing on privacy-oriented AI innovations.