Investments in gaming startups soar to five-year high

Sehgal added that capital infusion allows companies to attract talent to the ecosystem, which helps drive innovation and entrepreneurship. “Already in the last two years, we’ve seen game development studios go from 25 to north of 500. These game development studios are now building games from India, for India and the world. We are seeing a new kind of entrepreneur coming into the gaming industry, with a new paradigm in terms of defining what gaming means," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}