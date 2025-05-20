I/O 2025: Google introduces major AI upgrades to Search, brings ‘AI Mode’ to users

Google has announced big changes to how we use its Search engine, bringing powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make searching faster, smarter and more useful. The updates were revealed at the company’s annual I/O event, with AI taking centre stage in what Google calls the future of Search.

Last year, Google launched “AI Overviews”, smart summaries that appear at the top of some search results. Since then, the company says more people have been using Google to ask longer and more complex questions, including ones with pictures and voice. AI Overviews have reportedly increased usage by over 10 per cent in countries like the U.S. and India for searches that include these results.

Now, Google is rolling out a new feature calledAI Mode, aimed at people who want a more advanced and interactive search experience. First tested in Labs, AI Mode is now available to everyone in the U.S., with a wider global rollout expected later. A new tab for AI Mode will soon appear in the Google app and on desktop.

What is AI Mode? AI Mode uses something called a “query fan-out” system. This means it breaks down your question into smaller parts and runs many searches at once, helping it dig deeper and return more useful and detailed answers from across the internet. It also uses Gemini 2.5, Google’s most advanced AI model yet.

With AI Mode, users can ask follow-up questions, get interactive links, and even use images or live video to search in real-time. It is not just about answering questions anymore, Google wants to help peopledo things, from booking tickets to comparing data.

What’s New in AI Search? Here are the main features Google unveiled: