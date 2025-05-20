I/O 2025: Google introduces major AI upgrades to Search, brings ‘AI Mode’ to users

Google has announced big changes to how we use its Search engine, bringing powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make searching faster, smarter and more useful. The updates were revealed at the company’s annual I/O event, with AI taking centre stage in what Google calls the future of Search.

Last year, Google launched “AI Overviews”, smart summaries that appear at the top of some search results. Since then, the company says more people have been using Google to ask longer and more complex questions, including ones with pictures and voice. AI Overviews have reportedly increased usage by over 10 per cent in countries like the U.S. and India for searches that include these results.

Now, Google is rolling out a new feature calledAI Mode, aimed at people who want a more advanced and interactive search experience. First tested in Labs, AI Mode is now available to everyone in the U.S., with a wider global rollout expected later. A new tab for AI Mode will soon appear in the Google app and on desktop.

What is AI Mode? AI Mode uses something called a “query fan-out” system. This means it breaks down your question into smaller parts and runs many searches at once, helping it dig deeper and return more useful and detailed answers from across the internet. It also uses Gemini 2.5, Google’s most advanced AI model yet.

With AI Mode, users can ask follow-up questions, get interactive links, and even use images or live video to search in real-time. It is not just about answering questions anymore, Google wants to help peopledo things, from booking tickets to comparing data.

What’s New in AI Search? Here are the main features Google unveiled:

Deep Search : This tool takes research to the next level. It can scan hundreds of web pages, combine information, and deliver a fully-cited expert report in minutes.

: This tool takes research to the next level. It can scan hundreds of web pages, combine information, and deliver a fully-cited expert report in minutes. Search Live : Borrowing from Project Astra, this feature allows people to talk to Search using their phone camera. It can understand what you’re seeing and help you in real time, whether you are stuck on a project or need help with a concept.

: Borrowing from Project Astra, this feature allows people to talk to Search using their phone camera. It can understand what you’re seeing and help you in real time, whether you are stuck on a project or need help with a concept. Agentic Capabilities : Google’s AI will now be able to complete tasks for you, like finding and suggesting event tickets or making restaurant reservations, by checking websites, prices, and availability. You stay in charge but save time.

: Google’s AI will now be able to complete tasks for you, like finding and suggesting event tickets or making restaurant reservations, by checking websites, prices, and availability. You stay in charge but save time. Smarter Shopping : A new AI shopping tool will help users browse clothes, compare products, and even virtually try on outfits using just a photo. The AI can also make a purchase when prices drop, using Google Pay (with your permission).

: A new AI shopping tool will help users browse clothes, compare products, and even virtually try on outfits using just a photo. The AI can also make a purchase when prices drop, using Google Pay (with your permission). Personalised Results : AI Mode will soon include your personal details, such as Gmail, previous searches, and bookings, to tailor recommendations. For instance, it can suggest food and music events in a city you’re visiting, based on your interests and travel plans.

: AI Mode will soon include your personal details, such as Gmail, previous searches, and bookings, to tailor recommendations. For instance, it can suggest food and music events in a city you’re visiting, based on your interests and travel plans. Custom Charts and Graphs: If you ask about statistics or want to compare data, like sports results or financial trends, AI Mode would create helpful visual graphs and interactive charts to make things easier to understand.