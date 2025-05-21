I/O 2025: Google Meet gets live speech translation for video calls. Here's how it works

Google unveiled another AI-powered upgrade to Google Meet at the I/O 2025 developer conference on Monday. This new feature translates the speaker's words into the listener's preferred language in real time, while preserving tone, voice and expression.

In a demo video showcased by Google, two friends talking in English and Spanish, respectively, are seen. With real-time speech translation turned on, the AI-generated audio conveys the translated text while maintaining the natural pauses and tone of the conversation.

However, the new real-time translation feature will initially be available only to Google AI Pro and Ultra users, starting with English and Spanish, with plans to add support for Italian, German and Portuguese in the coming weeks. Google says it plans to further develop this feature for businesses, with early testing for Workplace customers due to begin this year.

Gmail to get more personalised with Gemini: Meanwhile, Google is planning to use even more of Gemini's capabilities to provide a personalised experience in Gmail, such as drafting smart replies. Google intends to use users' personal data to provide more specific and relevant suggestions.

Much like the Google Meet feature, Google says that Gmail's Smart Replies adapt to the user's tone in order to provide responses that emulate their writing style.

Gemini will also be used to help users organise their emails by archiving or deleting certain messages. The AI assistant will also be used to make scheduling meetings or appointments easier by having Gemini go through multiple rounds of emails to find a suitable time. These new Gmail features will be available 'later this year', but it isn't yet clear whether they will be restricted to paying users or extended to the free tier.