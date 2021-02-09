iOS 14.5 update: New features coming to iPhone users

Apple has started rolling out the new iOS 14.5 update to the beta testers of the operating system . With the new update, Apple seems to be offering some much-anticipated features.

The iOS 14.5 version beta users are getting features such as unlocking an iPhone utilising Apple Watch, open an iPhone with a Face ID while wearing a face mask, and support for next-gen console controllers, according to a report by The Verge.

Users who have installed the beta version of the operating system in their devices will also witness a new feature which will allow them to choose a third-party default music service for listening to songs using Siri.

The voice assistant on iOS 14.5 will provide the option to choose a music streaming application when a user asks Siri to play a song. The list of apps will also contain popular apps such as Spotify.

While many users have reported having the option to choose a third-party music-streaming application on the beta iOS 14.5, it may or may not be supported with the upcoming update.

Apple had earlier allowed its iOS users to select third-party applications as their default mail or browser clients starting with iOS 14. The user can set default mail or browser apps in settings. The introduction of the new feature to select third-party music-streaming application will further provide more control to the user.









