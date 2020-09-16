iOS 14 rolling out gradually: Here are all iPhones that will get the update

iOS 14 rolling out gradually: Here are all iPhones that will get the update1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 02:34 PM IST
- The iOS 14 is gradually rolling out for all its users worldwide and it may reach Indian users by tonight
Apple held its annual product launch event on Tuesday virtually and announced a number of products and services including the new Watch Series 6 and latest iPad and iPad.
Additionally, the Cupertino-based electronic giant in its 'Times Flies' event also announced the roll out of its much-awaited software versions, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 from today, 16 September.
Although, yesterday's event lacked the launch of its next generation of iPhone series, iPhone 12, the iOS 14 is gradually rolling out for all its users worldwide and it may reach Indian users by tonight.
And with every yearly iOS update, there are some older iPhones that may be left behind from receiving it.
Here is a list of all the iPhones that will receive the update:
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE (1st generation)
iPod touch (7th generation)
With the iOS 14 update, the company has introduced new Android-like features and enhanced privacy options.
The latest version of iOS is a major update from any previous software versions for the the reason that iOS 14 brings widgets to the iPhone home screen for the first time, gathers all of your apps into a new App Library, and adds picture-in-picture mode (which had already been available on iPads).
The OS introduces a new Stacks widget which essentially auto-generated widget that changes according to the usage pattern of the iPhone owner. For instance, at the start of the day, it will show a calendar and later switch to activity tracker when the user hits the gym.
There’s also a new Translation app. There are also improvements to iMessage (like pinned conversations, mentions, and inline replies), Apple Maps, compact notifications for incoming calls, privacy enhancements, a redesigned Music app, and much more. Click here to know all the features of iOS 14.
