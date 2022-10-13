iOS 16.1 Beta 5 roll out: Here's top upcoming features in next update

iOS 16.1 has been under development for some time now. The beta 5 of the upcoming update is now official. The iOS 16 stable update promises to bring a string of updates such as new battery icon, clean energy, charging and volume swipe toggle for AirPods Pro 2, among others, According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iOS 16.1 will be released for iPhones later this month. Here are some of the features that the update is likely to bring.
New battery icon
iOS 16.1 would bring a new and dynamic battery icon that will show battery percentage on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. The new feature would improve the readability of the battery percentage.
Clean Energy Charging
This feature will be enabled by default and the phone will only be charged when the power grid is using more sustainable sources of the energy. The feature will help Apple to reach its aim to reduce the carbon footprint of iPhones.
Live Activities
The Live Activities feature will display real-time information in the form of notification on Lock Screen from apps that are working in the background. The feature also supports animations.
Disabling Volume Swipe on Airpods Pro 2
In case if a user is clumsy in handling their Airpods Pro 2 and unintentionally swipe on the TWS earphones that alters the volume, this feature is for such users. Interestingly, users will be able to disable swipe gestures in their earphones via a toggle on their iPhone.
Apple Wallet app can be deleted
iOS 16.1 would allow users to delete the Wallet app if they wish to do so. It should be noted that post deletion of the app users will not be able to use Apple Pay, Apple Cash and Apple Card.
iCloud shared Photo Library
This feature will help to share all photos in one place. It allows up to six users to collaborate and contribute what they have shot from their phones.