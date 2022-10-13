iOS 16.1 Beta 5 roll out: Here's top upcoming features in next update

iOS 16.1 has been under development for some time now. The beta 5 of the upcoming update is now official. The iOS 16 stable update promises to bring a string of updates such as new battery icon, clean energy, charging and volume swipe toggle for AirPods Pro 2, among others, According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iOS 16.1 will be released for iPhones later this month. Here are some of the features that the update is likely to bring.

