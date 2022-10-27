iOS 16.2 update allows users report accidental Emergency SOS activation: Report

iOS 16.2 update allows users report accidental Emergency SOS activation: Report2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:08 PM IST
- 9to5Mac reports that iOS 16.2 beta asks users for feedback on accidental triggers that may alert emergency contacts. On iOS 16.2, iPhone prompts a notification for ‘unintentional SOS Calls,’ if a user chooses to cancel the Emergency SOS. The prompt asks if the user intentionally triggers Emergency SOS, attaching a diagnostics report, and one can also attach more investigative reports.