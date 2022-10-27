iOS 16.2 update allows users report accidental Emergency SOS activation: Report

With the iPhone 14 series, Apple introduced ‘car crash detection,’ a feature that triggers emergency services when a car accident occurs. Though, it may sometimes trigger when people are not in danger. For this, Apple seems to be introducing a way to report these accidental SOS in the upcoming iOS 16.2 update.

9to5Mac reports that iOS 16.2 beta asks users for feedback on accidental triggers that may alert emergency contacts. On iOS 16.2, iPhone prompts a notification for ‘unintentional SOS Calls,’ if a user chooses to cancel the Emergency SOS. The prompt asks if the user intentionally triggers Emergency SOS, attaching a diagnostics report, and one can also attach more investigative reports.

The car crash detection on the new Apple Watch model and iPhone 14 models can prove to be fairly useful. But, the feature has been accidentally activated even when people are not in a car but riding roller coasters. The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash detection feature was accidentally set off when users were on rollercoasters and called emergency responders when there was no emergency.

In another incident, a user reported that their iPhone 14 triggered emergency SOS after the iPhone fell off the motorbike. The iOS 16.2 beta also adds the Freeform app, Further, the latest beta of iOS will provide more frequent updates for Live Activities.

Meanwhile, Apple has “paused gambling ads and a few other categories on App Store product pages" after developers and commentators criticised the types of advertisements showing up in the iPhone’s App Store, according to a statement from spokesperson Trevor Kincaid.

On Tuesday, Apple announced that companies could advertise their apps on the store pages for other apps, putting their icon in the ‘you might also like’ section. Almost immediately, developers started showing examples of ads for gambling apps being recommended under their apps.

Interestingly, Twitter is full of screenshots of very inappropriate ad placements. A Twitter user shows a slot machine app being advertised alongside gambling addiction recovery apps, and there are many examples of other gambling addiction recovery apps, and there are examples of other betting apps being advertised on pages for apps aimed towards children, adult video chat apps showing up on the Apple Books page, and dating apps being placed under apps designed to improve existing relationships.