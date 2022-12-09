iOS 16.2 update to bring a major change: All details here

Currently, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 2 will become compatible with the 5G network in India. Notably, every iPhone user cannot use 5G as of for now since Apple has released the beta update. Moreover, the update received from the Cupertino-based company is a developer beta release. This means that developers that have signed up with Apple would only be able to check out 5G for testing purposes.