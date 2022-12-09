iOS 16.2 update to bring a major change: All details here

iOS 16.2 update to bring a major change: All details here1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
The Cupertino based Apple has launched the release candidate version of its iOS 16.2 for developers. This comes with several changes and latest features. One of the major changes that the update has brought has to be to the AirDrop feature.
Now, with the latest iOS 16.2 update, Apple has timed the AirDrop’s ‘Everyone’ option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on. Recently, it was reported that the time limit feature of the AirDrop has been rolled out in China as the protesters in China have used the Airdrop to spread anti-government messages to masses.
This change is likely to take place in iPhones as of now, but it is expected to soon arrive on Macs and iPads as well. After selecting the ‘Everyone for 10 minutes’, the AirDrop will turn off after 10 minutes and switch back to ‘Contacts only’ to receive only media from the contacts.
The latest update from Apple, beta for iOS 16.2 is currently rolling out in several parts of the world. Now, a select few iPhones in India can run a 5G network.
Currently, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 2 will become compatible with the 5G network in India. Notably, every iPhone user cannot use 5G as of for now since Apple has released the beta update. Moreover, the update received from the Cupertino-based company is a developer beta release. This means that developers that have signed up with Apple would only be able to check out 5G for testing purposes.
Except developers, everyone else has to wait for the public beta release. This is expected to come out in the following weeks. Additionally, the stable version of the update will reportedly be released by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Apple has introduced new App store guidelines after a long period of discussions and debates around the rights of developers. The new guidelines have been updated after Apple developers demanded fair play from the American tech giant.
Most of the changes that have been introduced in the App Store are concerning outside-of-app communications, collecting contact information within an app and in-app events featured in the App Store.
