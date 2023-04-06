iOS 16.5 beta’s new features spotted. What to expect

The iOS 16.5 update's new features are usually left to be discovered by developers and public testers as Apple does not typically provide a detailed outline. As the first beta version of the update was only released recently, only a few features have been identified so far. Here some details on new features and instructions on how to install the update.

Although it may be a minor addition, Siri users who frequently record their screens will find this new feature highly convenient. To utilize it on iOS 16.5, simply follow these steps: From the home screen or lock screen, activate Siri by saying “Hey, Siri record my screen" or “Hey, Siri record screen". The recording will begin immediately, without any countdown. To stop and save the recording to the Photos app, simply give Siri a command such as “stop recording".

It is worth noting that this new feature offers users an additional method to record their screens. Previously, users had the option to record their screen using a dedicated button on the Control Center.

Previously, sports enthusiasts could find sports news on Apple's Today tab. However, with the introduction of a new dedicated Sports tab, users can now easily access news, scores, and schedules for their favorite teams in one place. This new feature provides a convenient way to stay up-to-date with the latest sports updates.

As iOS 16.5 is currently only in its first beta stage, it may take some time before it becomes available on all iPhones. It is possible that the update will be rolled out in May and may receive additional features as it approaches its global release. However, it appears that iOS 16.5 will be a relatively minor update, as Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 in June.