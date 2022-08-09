iOS 16 beta 5 brings back battery percentage indicator for these iPhones2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM IST
- The battery percentage indicator was removed with iPhone X when Apple introduced notch display on iPhones.
Apple has released the 5th beta update of iOS 16. The beta update brings back the battery percentage indicator to the status bar. To recall, the indicator was done away with iPhone X. It was located on the left side of the battery icon previously. But now, it is placed inside the battery icon.