Apple has released the 5th beta update of iOS 16. The beta update brings back the battery percentage indicator to the status bar. To recall, the indicator was done away with iPhone X. It was located on the left side of the battery icon previously. But now, it is placed inside the battery icon.

At present, iPhone users have to swipe down the Control Center to find out the battery percentage. With iOS 16 beta 5, Apple has re-introduced the feature which was also one of the most common iOS requests. Users can go to the Settings app on their iPhones and choose the new ‘Battery Percentage’ option to add the battery percentage back to the status bar.

Apple is expected to release few more beta updates for iOS 16 before it is finally announced at the iPhone 14 launch event.

When on power, battery percentage will appear inside the battery icon. The icon will turn yellow when the iPhone enters the low power mode. When charging, the battery icon turns Green. Users will be able to see battery status even when the iPhone is charging.

At present, the battery percentage indicator is not available on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini on iOS 16 beta 5. It is only available for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Another feature that the iOS 16 beta 5 brings is the ability to ‘Copy and Delete’ option for screenshots. The feature will make it easier to take a screenshot and save it to clipboard to share it quickly with others. Users no longer need to save the screenshot to their Photos library to share it on an email of iMessage.

The new ‘Copy and Delete’ option will appear when a user takes a screenshot. He/She can tap on the preview in the lower-left corner and then tap on ‘Done’. It will prevent the Photos library from getting flooded with screenshots that are less important to the user.