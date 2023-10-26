Apple has finally launched the much-awaited iOS. 17.1 for iPhone users. However, as things go, many are reporting some bugs and issues with the latest software update.

Apple released its latest software update for iPhones, iOS 17.1, earlier today. The updates have many software updates and bug fixes. However, like with every update, there are issues that early adopters have started to highlight.

Is your iPhone getting the iOS 17.1 update? If your iPhone is iPhone XR and later, including iPhone SE (Second Generation), then you will receive this latest update.

Let's talk about the biggest updates in iOS 17.1 for iPhones.

4 Major updates in iOS 17.1 First, iPhone 12 radio frequency issue has been resolved by Apple. On September 12, 2023 France had highlighted iPhone 12 in the country citing harmful radiation from the phone. Apple has seemed to fix that issue in this latest software update.

Second, new StandBy mode settings. The StandBy mode has gotten more features in this iOS 17.1 update. Users can now switch off StandBy mode after 20 seconds, never, or automatically. This setting is available for iPhones with always-on display only.

Apple Music has been upgraded as well. Apple has introduced a new button that helps users to find their favourite music with just a tap of a button. Users can also add their favourite songs to this list and make it easier to discover and listen.

Fourth, Airdrop can now be used over cellular data. If the two iPhone users go out of Airdrop range after initiating data transfer, then the iPhones will use cellular data of their respective networks to complete the transfer. Earlier the data transfer would stop if users went out of range before the transfer was complete.

How to update your iPhone to the new iOS 17.1? Just go to Settings, click on General and click on Software Update.

Remember, your phone must be connected to a charger if your battery is lower than 20% while trying to update your iPhone's software to iOS 17.1.

iOS 17.1 New Bugs Now, the issues. A Reddit user by the name of Shaizeik reported that spacing on the Apple Music app widget is “messed up".

They said, “Apple Music widget does not have enough padding around it and it’s really bothering me!"

Another Reddit user by the name of Glassy_Hanni reported a screen flickering issue after updating their iPhone 12 Pro to iOS 17.1. They said, "I've noticed when I go back to the previous app from the top left corner after opening an app notification, the animation ends with some flickering effect on my screen's left edge. I recently took over this phone and was already on iOS 17 so I'm not sure if this issue was there before."

They added, “It somewhat feels like it could be a transition animation issue, and it’s captured when doing screen recording as well. I have tested another iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro and neither have this issue. Also noticed that the transition animation when going back to previous app feels much slower on iPhone 12 Pro compared to 14 and 15 Pro. My battery health is at 86% and no other laggy instances so I don’t think that’s the issue."

A third Reddit user JCP42877 has reported an issue with their CarPlay after updating their iPhone to iOS 17.1. They said, “Upgraded to iOS 17.1 today and my CarPlay volume is now quieter, anyone else?"

The user said their car volume is usually at 17-18 but today after the iOS 17.1 update listening to music at this volume level felt very low. They added, "All my car's audio settings are still the same, and I can't think of anything that would randomly cause this aside from I upgraded iOS today."

