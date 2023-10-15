iOS 17.1 set to release on October 24: Here are some new features coming with the latest update
The Apple iOS 17.1 update with fix for the radiation issues spotted in France is going to release on October 24. The new update will also come with a host of other changes like Music app, AirDrop and new Standby features.
France's national frequency agency, the Agence Nationale Des Fréquences (ANFR), has announced the date for the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. Apple had agreed to update the iPhone 12 in France in response to concerns raised by regulators about excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions. France had also temporarily halted sales of the device for emitting more electromagnetic waves than allowed.