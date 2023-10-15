The Apple iOS 17.1 update with fix for the radiation issues spotted in France is going to release on October 24. The new update will also come with a host of other changes like Music app, AirDrop and new Standby features.

France's national frequency agency, the Agence Nationale Des Fréquences (ANFR), has announced the date for the upcoming iOS 17.1 update. Apple had agreed to update the iPhone 12 in France in response to concerns raised by regulators about excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions. France had also temporarily halted sales of the device for emitting more electromagnetic waves than allowed.

An update on the ANFR website reads: "Apple has developed a software update and the ANFR has validated it since it effectively makes it possible to bring the localized SAR "member" back into compliance with the regulatory limit of 4 W/kg. This update has been released by Apple to some customers who have volunteered for a few days ("beta testers"). The company has pledged to extend this software update to all French iPhone 12 users by October 24 at the latest."

The French regulator added, "The ban on the marketing of the iPhone 12 will remain in force in France until the effective deployment of this update to the general public."

What are the new features coming in iOS 17.1? According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 17.1 update will come with many new features including enhancements to the Music app, AirDrop and new Standby features.

1) Music app: Users will now have the ability to favourie any song, album, playlist or artist with the star icon and the new selection will be saved to the library and help improve Apple's recommendation.

2) New AirDrop features: AirDrop will come with a new "Out of Range" option that allows users to send and receive files even if the two devices are not in close proximity. When the distance between the two devices increases, the file transfer will be completed via Wi-Fi or cellular data.

3) Connected cards: Apple is introducing a new feature for iPhone users in the UK that will allow them to add their debit and credit cards from selected banks to the Wallet app. Users will be able to view the latest transactions and balances for these cards.

