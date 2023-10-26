iOS 17.1 update is here with Apple Music, Airdrop! Know what's new

iOS 17.1 update includes star icon feature for music, 'Out of Range' feature for AirDrop, and integration of debit and credit cards into Wallet app

Apple has recently unveiled iOS 17.1, the most up-to-date version of its iPhone operating system.

According to a MacRumors report, the iOS 17.1 update will come with many new features, including improvements to the Music app, AirDrop and new StandBy features.

Apple initially revealed this feature at its developer conference in June, but it wasn't included in the initial iOS 17 release last month.

Users will now be able to add a star icon to any song, album, playlist or artist, and the new selection will be saved to the library and help improve Apple's recommendations.

Apple is introducing a fresh "Out of Range" feature for AirDrop, enabling users to send and receive files even when their devices are not physically close to each other. In cases where the devices move apart, the file transfer will automatically switch to Wi-Fi or cellular data to ensure completion.

In the UK, Apple is rolling out a new feature for iPhone users, enabling them to integrate their debit and credit cards from specific banks into the Wallet app. This integration will provide users with the ability to access real-time information on their card transactions and account balances.

This new feature will enable users to transform their iPhones into a smart display while the device is charging in landscape mode, according to reports by 9to5Mac.

However, it's important to note that this update will exclusively be accessible for iPhones with an always-on display, specifically the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iOS 17.1 supported devices list:

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation)

To download the iOS 17.1 update, iPhone users can follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Navigate to the "Software Update" option located under the "General" tab.

Next, tap on "Automatic Updates."

Select "Download iOS Updates."

Then, click on "Install iOS Updates."

Following these steps, your iPhone will automatically begin the update process and transition to iOS 17.1.

