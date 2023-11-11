iOS 17.2 Beta 2: Apple takes steps to retire iTunes Movie Store, suggests report
Code strings suggest that iTunes Movies will be merged with the TV app, signaling Apple's plans to phase out the dedicated store from iPhones.
Apple recently released the iOS 17.2 public beta 2, introducing the Spatial video recording feature and the eagerly awaited Journal app for iPhones. In addition to these updates, there's a less-discussed change that signals Apple's initial steps in the direction of retiring the dedicated iTunes Movie Store. The plan reportedly involves merging it with the TV app, gradually phasing it out from iPhones.