iOS 17.2 Beta 2: Apple takes steps to retire iTunes Movie Store, suggests report

Code strings suggest that iTunes Movies will be merged with the TV app, signaling Apple's plans to phase out the dedicated store from iPhones.

Apple recently released the iOS 17.2 public beta 2, introducing the Spatial video recording feature and the eagerly awaited Journal app for iPhones. In addition to these updates, there's a less-discussed change that signals Apple's initial steps in the direction of retiring the dedicated iTunes Movie Store. The plan reportedly involves merging it with the TV app, gradually phasing it out from iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per 9to5Mac's, there are code strings indicating that iPhone users will eventually receive a notification stating, "iTunes Movies moved to the Apple TV app." Although this change is not currently implemented, it is anticipated that Apple will need to undertake further adjustments to the TV app's interface before the message becomes visible. Nevertheless, initial steps have already been taken in this direction.

In the iOS 17.2 beta 2 update, alterations have been made to the TV app. Following the iPhone beta update, users will observe a newly integrated sidebar in the TV app, facilitating swift navigation. The sidebar now includes sections for Search, Watch Now, Channels, Store, and Library. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is speculation that additional options will be incorporated, potentially rendering the iTunes Movie Store obsolete. Currently, users can already purchase movies and TV shows directly through the TV app.

According to the report, once the new feature flags are enabled, the Movies and TV Shows tabs will be removed from the iTunes Store. However, users can still access these tabs for a while, as the anticipated change is not slated to occur until the global release of iOS 17.2.

In the latest iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple introduced a notable feature enabling spatial video recording exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These videos, captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in landscape orientation, are designed to be compatible with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, the company's initial spatial computer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Vision Pro is yet to be available to the public, prospective buyers can anticipate accessing their recorded spatial videos directly through the Photos app on the Vision Pro. Additionally, Apple extended its Sensitive Contact Warning feature to include Contact Posters in apps like Phone, Contacts, and Messages.

