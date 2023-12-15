Apple has recently released the worldwide stable version of iOS 17.2, introducing exciting features like the Journal app, sticker reactions in the Messages app, and more.

Now, Apple has also launched the first beta update of iOS 17.3 for iPhones. This update is accessible to individuals enrolled in Apple's Developer program who are eligible for beta updates. Other users will have to wait until the global rollout of the stable version, expected in January, to experience these new enhancements.

The latest update has introduced several intriguing features, including Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and even emoji reactions to songs. Let us delve into these additions.

Stolen device protection

Amidst increasing reports of iPhone thefts, the company has incorporated an additional security measure for stolen smartphones. This feature proves particularly valuable in cases where an individual has both the iPhone and knowledge of the passcode (as lacking the passcode prevents unauthorized access). With this feature activated, specific actions like accessing passwords in iCloud Keychain, disabling Lost Mode, wiping content, and making purchases in Safari will necessitate user confirmation through FaceID or TouchID biometrics.

Furthermore, in highly sensitive areas like modifying the Apple ID password, attempting to change the iPhone passcode, or adding/removing FaceID or TouchID, biometric authentication is mandatory. With this feature enabled, a one-hour security delay is implemented for additional protection.

This is an opt-in feature, so there is no need to be concerned about it being activated by default. To enable it, you can navigate to the Settings app, then proceed to Face ID & Passcode. Within the options, locate Stolen Device Protection. Clicking on it will reveal a toggle menu, allowing you to switch it on at your discretion.

To utilize this feature, simply open the Apple Music app and navigate to a playlist. From there, tap on the person icon. This action enables you to generate a link that can be shared with others. All recipients will gain access to the playlist and will be able to contribute songs to it.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists

While Apple initially tested this feature in iOS 17.2, it was excluded before the official release. However, iOS 17.3 beta 1 has reintroduced this capability. In iOS 17.3, users can collaborate on playlists or make modifications to existing ones, extending invitations to friends, family, and others with similar musical preferences. Notably, this feature has been reinstated in the latest beta release.

Additionally, you will find an option to manage approvals. When enabled, you have the authority to approve or reject individuals. If disabled, people will be automatically approved. The creator of the playlist retains the ability to remove participants, delete songs, and deactivate collaboration mode at any time.

Apple Music emoji reaction

Finally, Apple Music is introducing emoji reactions. In iOS 17.3, Apple has introduced a feature allowing users to express their sentiments about a playing song through emoji reactions. Listeners can effortlessly add standard quick-access emoji options, including a heart and thumbs up, with just a tap. Moreover, users have the flexibility to include any emoji of their choice using the "+" button.

