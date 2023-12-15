iOS 17.3 Beta unveils new features: Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Playlists, and more
iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces Stolen Device Protection, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and emoji reactions to songs. The update is available to Apple Developer program members, with a global rollout expected in January.
Apple has recently released the worldwide stable version of iOS 17.2, introducing exciting features like the Journal app, sticker reactions in the Messages app, and more.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message