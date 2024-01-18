iOS 17.3 update could get THESE features: Here's everything expected
Apple has released the iOS 17.3 Release Candidate (RC), introducing new features and bug fixes. Stolen Device Protection enhances security by requiring biometric authentication for accessing saved passwords and imposing a security delay for changing critical settings.
Apple has recently rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 17.3 Release Candidate (RC) to both public beta testers and developers. This comes on the heels of the tech giant's release of iOS 17.3 beta 3 just a week ago. The latest update introduces a host of new features and bug fixes, making it an eagerly awaited development for iPhone users participating in beta testing, reported CNET.