Apple has recently rolled out the much-anticipated iOS 17.3 Release Candidate (RC) to both public beta testers and developers. This comes on the heels of the tech giant's release of iOS 17.3 beta 3 just a week ago. The latest update introduces a host of new features and bug fixes, making it an eagerly awaited development for iPhone users participating in beta testing, reported CNET.

As per the publication, one of the standout features in iOS 17.3 is the introduction of "Stolen Device Protection." Apple first introduced this security enhancement in iOS 17.3 beta 1, aiming to fortify the protection of users and their data in the unfortunate event of a device theft. With this feature, users can now add an extra layer of security, ensuring that even if a phone is stolen, sensitive information remains safeguarded.

Reportedly, accessing saved passwords, for instance, now requires biometric authentication such as Face ID, adding an extra level of assurance that only authorized users can access crucial information. Changing critical settings like the Apple ID password is now subject to a security delay, enhancing overall device security. Notably, no delay is imposed when the iPhone is in familiar locations like home or work.

For those concerned about the security of their iPhones, Apple recommends enabling Stolen Device Protection. Users can find this option in Settings under Face ID and Passcode, where they can activate the feature and customize their security settings.

In a move celebrating diversity and inclusion, Apple is set to release a new wallpaper named "Unity Bloom" with iOS 17.3. Timed to coincide with Black History Month, the wallpaper features an outline of flowers that dynamically fill with color when the display is active, adds the CNET report.

Music enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Apple is resurrecting collaborative playlists in Apple Music with the iOS 17.3 update. Initially introduced at WWDC 2023 in June, collaborative playlists were included in some beta versions of iOS 17.2 but were mysteriously omitted from the final release. Reportedly, with the rollout of iOS 17.3 beta 1, users can once again create and edit shared playlists in Apple Music. Moreover, beta 2 of iOS 17.3 introduced the ability to react to songs in collaborative playlists with emojis, enabling users to express their feelings about a track instantly.

While these features are part of the iOS 17.3 Release Candidate, it is essential to note that this is not the final version. Apple has not provided an official release date for the public version of iOS 17.3, but speculation suggests it could be available to users as early as next week. As anticipation builds, iPhone users are encouraged to explore the new functionalities brought by iOS 17.3 and provide valuable feedback to contribute to a smoother and more secure user experience.

