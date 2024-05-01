iOS 17.5 Beta unveils Apple's 'Repair State' for iPhone servicing: Know how it works
Apple's new ‘Repair State’ in iOS 17.5 reportedly allows users to send iPhones for repair without disabling Find My or Activation Lock. This feature ensures trackability and security during repairs.
Apple has introduced a new "Repair State" feature in iOS 17.5 that allows users to send their iPhones for repair without having to disable Find My and Activation Lock, according to a report from MacRumors. This feature, currently in its fourth beta release, is designed to streamline the repair process while maintaining security measures.