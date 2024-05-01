Apple's new ‘Repair State’ in iOS 17.5 reportedly allows users to send iPhones for repair without disabling Find My or Activation Lock. This feature ensures trackability and security during repairs.

Apple has introduced a new "Repair State" feature in iOS 17.5 that allows users to send their iPhones for repair without having to disable Find My and Activation Lock, according to a report from MacRumors. This feature, currently in its fourth beta release, is designed to streamline the repair process while maintaining security measures.

Previously, when sending an iPhone to Apple for repair, users had to deactivate Find My, effectively turning off Activation Lock. This security feature prevents unauthorized use of the device if it is lost or stolen. Apple typically requires Find My to be deactivated to ensure the device is not stolen before it undergoes repairs. However, deactivating Find My also removes the iPhone's trackability, potentially exposing it to theft without any recovery options.

Reportedly, the new repair state resolves this issue by allowing users to put their iPhones in a "Ready for Repair" mode while keeping Find My active. This means the device remains trackable and secure with Activation Lock enabled during the repair process. Users can also mark the device as lost, if needed, while it's in repair.

In Find My, an iPhone in repair state is marked with a small stethoscope icon, indicating that it is ready for repair, adds the report. This option is only available when the iPhone is online and trackable; offline devices will display the standard removal text. Currently, the feature appears to be limited to iPhones. Attempts to use it with other Apple devices like Macs or Apple Watches result in a warning that the device will be removed from the Apple ID account.

While in repair state, the iPhone retains full functionality. However, the feature cannot be disabled once activated, which could be a consideration for users. The repair state feature is still in development, with a broader release expected in May alongside iOS 17.5 and related updates.

Overall, Apple's new repair state could provide a more convenient and secure process for users sending their iPhones in for repair, addressing a long-standing pain point.

