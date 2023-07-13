iOS 17 public beta rolling out: These 5 features will change the way you use your iPhone

iOS 17 public beta rolling out: These 5 features will change the way you use your iPhone2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Apple has released the iOS 17 beta to public beta testers, allowing them to access new features such as StandBy mode, interactive widgets, NameDrop, and updates to the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. The beta is available to those enrolled in Apple's beta testing program.
Apple has rolled out iOS 17 beta to the public beta testers. This means that those who have enrolled in the public beta testing of the latest iOS update will be able to use iOS 17 features on their iPhones. So far, the beta was available to developers only. Apple released three developer beta of iOS 17, so the first public beta offers the same content as the third developer beta.
