iOS 17 public beta rolling out: These 5 features will change the way you use your iPhone

Apple has rolled out iOS 17 beta to the public beta testers. This means that those who have enrolled in the public beta testing of the latest iOS update will be able to use iOS 17 features on their iPhones. So far, the beta was available to developers only. Apple released three developer beta of iOS 17, so the first public beta offers the same content as the third developer beta.

Apple iOS 17 comes with many new features for iPhone users. Here’s a look at the top features

StandBy option

With iOS 17, iPhone can serve as an information hub with the StandBy option. With the feature enabled, iPhone will display time, Live Activities, incoming notifications, and tons of widgets on the locked screen. Do note that the feature works only when you put your Apple iPhone to charge.

New widgets

iOS 17 brings interactive widgets to lock screen and home screen on Apple iPhones. These widgets support both first-party as well as third-party apps.

NameDrop

Apple iPhone users can share their contacts with iPhones nearby using the AirDrop feature, already existing on iPhone. This new ability to share contacts via AirDrop is called NameDrop.

Update to Phone and Messages app

The iOS 17 also adds customizable Contact Poster in the Phone app which allows users to choose what people see when you call them. Features like live voicemail and silence unknown callers will also be rolled out in select regions.

Coming to the Messages app, iOS 17 allows users to create custom sctiker. There is also a Check-In feature that shares live data like battery data, live location, estimated time of arrival, and more with the selected contact.

Updates to FaceTime app

With iOS 17, iPhone users can record and send an audio/video message in case one misses a call. Users can add 3D effects to their video during a FaceTime call. They can also start a FaceTime call directly on Apple TV.

Another feature worth mentioning is Personal Voice in Accessibility that helps people with speech loss create a voice that sounds like them, and use it with Live Speech to communicate in calls and conversations.

How to download iOS 17 public beta

As mentioned above, it is rolling out to those who have enrolled in Apple’s beta testing program. In case you have, you can download iOS 17 by heading to the Settings app on your iPhone. Here, tap on General > Software Update and then toggle on the ‌iOS 17‌ Public Beta option.

Apple iPhones eligible for iOS 17

The list includes

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)