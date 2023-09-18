comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  iOS 17 release on Sept 18 won't include these features; check when new Apple iPhone updates are expected: Reports
iOS 17 release on Sept 18 won’t include these features; check when new Apple iPhone updates are expected: Reports

 2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:56 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Apple's iOS 17 update will not include several new features in the update to be released on September 18.

The Apple Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg) (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)Premium
Apple’s forthcoming iOS 17 update will not immediately include all announced features. Slated for release on September 18 for iPhone models XS and newer, some key components will be delayed for later versions like iOS 17.1 or 17.2. While the tech giant has been testing both internally, iOS 17.1 is anticipated to debut in in the coming months, Apple Hub posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Features that won’t be available as a part of the upcoming software update on September 18 include the Journal app. The app aims to offer iPhone users a comprehensive platform to capture their daily experiences and memories. This goes beyond mere text entries by allowing the inclusion of photos, music and audio recordings. The Journal app will even make tailored suggestions based on the user's recent activities on the device.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max sells out in under an hour during pre-order rush: Report

In terms of entertainment, Apple Music users will soon enjoy a Collaborative Playlists feature. This function, not a part of the September 18 update, enables multiple users to collaboratively add, reorder, and delete songs in a shared playlist. It's a shift towards making the Apple Music experience more social and interactive.

A functional enhancement is also on the horizon for the AirDrop service. After the update that will come later in 2023, the content transfer via AirDrop will no longer be restricted to physical proximity. As long as both sender and recipient are logged into an iCloud account, transfers can continue over the internet even if the devices go out of AirDrop range.

More iOS 17 features to come

There is more iOS 17 features to come later in 2023. As per MacRumors, these include varied features such as the ability to react to messages using any sticker through the Tapback menu and a catch-up arrow for group conversations in the Messages app.

Also Read: India achieved 2 milestones with iPhone 15 launch. Union minister explains

Additional elements range from a 'Favourite Songs' playlist in the Music app to Intelligent form detection for PDFs. Apple Fitness+ is also getting an 'Audio Focus' feature, which allows users to prioritise either the music or the trainer's voice according to their preference, as per MacRumors.

Regarding sign-in conveniences, Apple ID proximity sign-in will soon be possible with a trusted iPhone or iPad when setting up a new Apple device, the report added.

Disclaimer: LiveMint could not independently verify the reports.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 07:56 AM IST
