Apple users are well aware that the "End" button on their iPhones is currently positioned prominently, slightly apart from other call-related options, situated centrally towards the lower part of the screen. However, with the upcoming iOS 17 slated for an official release later this autumn, Apple has decided to relocate the red "End" icon to the right side of the screen. This adjustment will be accompanied by the shifting of other features downwards to align with the new arrangement, reported AP.

Reportedly, although a preview guide for iOS 17 was revealed by Apple back in June, recent focus has intensified as individuals delve into beta versions of the impending software update. A series of images originating from iOS 17 beta versions have been shared by various news sources this week, showcasing this minor alteration that could potentially lead to user frustration.

In addition to relocating the end button, further adjustments have been made to the arrangement of other call functionalities present in previous iOS iterations, adds the report. Notably, the positions of the "Mute" and "Speaker" buttons have been interchanged, mirroring the swap between the "FaceTime" and "Keyboard" choices. Additionally, it seems that the capability to search for contacts has been combined with the add call feature.

According to information provided on its website, Apple offers a beta program that permits select users to try out software ahead of its public release. Insights gathered from these participants aid Apple in identifying issues and enhancing software programs prior to their commercial launch.

In addition to potential adjustments to call icon placements, iOS 17 is poised to introduce a variety of fresh features for Apple users. These include enhancements to autocorrect, the introduction of a new journal app, and live transcription of voicemails, allowing users to answer and respond while a caller is in the process of leaving a message.

(With inputs from AP)