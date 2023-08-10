iOS 17 update revamps call interface: Apple's red 'End Call' button to relocate

Apple users are well aware that the "End" button on their iPhones is currently positioned prominently, slightly apart from other call-related options, situated centrally towards the lower part of the screen. However, with the upcoming iOS 17 slated for an official release later this autumn, Apple has decided to relocate the red "End" icon to the right side of the screen. This adjustment will be accompanied by the shifting of other features downwards to align with the new arrangement, reported AP.

